Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 254,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

