Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. 254,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,510. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

