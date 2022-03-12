Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. 254,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,510. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.