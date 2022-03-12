Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.