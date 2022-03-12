Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 345.3%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 345.3% from the February 13th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 26.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 7,452,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 109.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

