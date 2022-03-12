Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 373.1% in February

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
