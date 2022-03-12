Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 373.1% in February

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.