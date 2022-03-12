iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

