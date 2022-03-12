Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 51,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,448. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.