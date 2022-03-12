Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 51,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,448. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.