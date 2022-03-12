Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 23,695,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628,395. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.