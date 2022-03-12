ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

ECN stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.90. The company had a trading volume of 214,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,542. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.75. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.