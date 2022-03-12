Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,262. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

