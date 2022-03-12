Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $22.99 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises about 4.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.18% of Leidos worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.97. 734,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

