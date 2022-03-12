Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys New Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.