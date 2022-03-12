Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Lifted by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Trex comprises about 5.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after buying an additional 136,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

TREX stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

