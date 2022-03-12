Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $48.55. 212,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

