Collective Family Office LLC Buys 1,869 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,225. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

