Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $38.50

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 345,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,151. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.