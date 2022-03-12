NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 69,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

