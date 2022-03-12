Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average of $352.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

