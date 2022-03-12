Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

