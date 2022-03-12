Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

