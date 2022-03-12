Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,167,572 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.