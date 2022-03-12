VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VSMV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

