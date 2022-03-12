Dudley & Shanley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 5.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.56. 973,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,352. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

