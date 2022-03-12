SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

PSK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,279. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

