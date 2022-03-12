Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

