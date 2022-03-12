MIB Coin Price Down 6% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $681,651.15 and $108.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,842,186 coins and its circulating supply is 172,540,258 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

