Head to Head Analysis: Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Sonendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 1 0 1.80 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sonendo has a consensus price target of $16.98, suggesting a potential upside of 444.23%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 33.85% 10.28% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft $4.08 billion 2.76 $377.30 million $5.56 59.17 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS. The Bioprocess Solutions segment focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Lab Products and services segment serves the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company was founded by Florence Sartorius, Sr. in 1870 and is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

