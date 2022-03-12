Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 440,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,589. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

