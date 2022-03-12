Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Dawson James

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Dawson James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 347.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.