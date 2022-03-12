GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,515. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 49,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $5,792,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

