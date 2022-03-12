$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 168,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

