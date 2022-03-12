Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $245,888.31 and $207.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,091.00 or 0.99894884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00070413 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00250831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00138238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00263521 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

