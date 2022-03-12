Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Increases By 116.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LGAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 137,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $13,684,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $5,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

