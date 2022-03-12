WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 2,748,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,294. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.