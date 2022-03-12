Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 7,021,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.