Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,953. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Drive Shack by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 769.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Drive Shack by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

