ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth $345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

