Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) to Issue Dividend of $28.00 on March 31st

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

FMBL stock traded up $20.00 on Friday, reaching $8,110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52 week low of $7,515.00 and a 52 week high of $8,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8,060.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,124.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $226.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $79.71 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

