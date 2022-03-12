Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,030,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,971. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

