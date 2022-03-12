Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

