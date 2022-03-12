Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 232.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

