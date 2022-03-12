TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:TWC traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.00. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.65.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

