iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

