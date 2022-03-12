Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $262.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

