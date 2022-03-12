Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,051,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,366,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. 255,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

