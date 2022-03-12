Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CAPR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 181,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,985. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

