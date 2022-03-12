Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,009,110 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009,110 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 12.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.37% of NetEase worth $250,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,788,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 4,741,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.