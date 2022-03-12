Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to announce $191.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.03 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $943.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 466,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,525. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

