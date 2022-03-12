Addison Capital Co Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $687.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $793.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

