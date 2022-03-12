Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$27.78. 641,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

In other news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

